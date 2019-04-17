scorecardresearch
RBI to issue Rs 50 banknotes signed by Guv Shaktikanta Das

The RBI will issue Rs 50 denomination banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi new series bearing the signature of Das

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on April 16 said it will put into circulation Rs 50 denomination banknotes signed by its Governor Shaktikanta Das.

The RBI will issue Rs 50 denomination banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi new series bearing the signature of Das.

The design of these notes is similar in all respects to Rs 50 banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi new series, it said.

"All banknotes in the denomination of Rs 50 issued by the Reserve Bank in the past will continue to be legal tender," the RBI said.

