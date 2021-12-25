RBI appoints Yogesh K Dayal as an additional director on RBL Bank's board

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed its chief general manager Yogesh K Dayal as an additional director on the board of RBL Bank.

Dayal's appointment is for a period of two years, starting from December 24, till December 23, 2023 or till further orders, whichever is earlier.

"...the Reserve Bank of India...informed that in exercise of powers conferred under Section 36 AB of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, appointed Mr. Yogesh K Dayal, Chief General Manager, Reserve Bank of India as an Additional Director on the board of the bank for a period of two years w.e.f December 24, 2021 till December 23, 2023 or till further orders, whichever is earlier," RBL Bank said in an exchange filing.

Dayal is a career central banker who has worked with RBI in various capacities for 25 years. He has held several positions in RBI's various offices, including central office at Mumbai in Monetary Policy Department and Department of Banking Supervision as well as regional offices at Bangalore, New Delhi and Lucknow in the departments of banking supervision, information technology, among others.

Currently, as the chief general manager, Dayal is in charge of the Department of Communication at RBI.

"The board welcomes the appointment of Mr. Yogesh K Dayal to the board of the bank. The bank shall benefit from this addition considering his rich experience with the highly respected regulator," RBL Bank said.

RBL Bank also said that it is well placed to execute its business plan and strategy as communicated earlier. "The business and financial trajectory continues to be on improving trend, post absorbing the challenges due to Covid 2 pandemic. The financials of the bank remain robust with healthy capital adequacy of 16.3 per cent, high levels of liquidity as reflected through liquidity coverage ratio of 155 per cent, stable net NPA of 2.14 per cent, credit deposit ratio of 74.1 per cent and leverage ratio of 10 per cent for the quarter ended September 30, 2021," it said.

RBL Bank said it has also improved the granularity of its deposits and advances. Shares of RBL Bank closed 3.06 per cent lower at Rs 172.50 on the BSE on Friday.

