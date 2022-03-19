RBL Bank says some branches may be impacted by bank employees' 2-day strike

RBL Bank on Saturday said that some of its branches will be impacted by the two-day strike called by bank employees' unions on March 28, 29.



"... this is to inform that the workmen unions represented by the All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA), Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) and All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) had served the notice of strike declaring that their members propose to go on strike on March 28, 2022, and March 29, 2022...," the bank said in an exchange filing.



RBL Bank said that its Ratnakar Bank Officers' Organisation and Ratnakar Bank Employee Union are affiliated to the AIBOA and AIBEA, respectively.



"The employees of the bank associated with the aforesaid unions may participate in the strike. The subject strike is for the issues at the industry level and is nowhere related at bank level issues," the filing said.



RBL Bank said that while it will take all the necessary steps for smooth functioning of its branches/offices on the days of the strike, it is likely that some of its branches would also be impacted by the strike, in case it materialises.



The AIBOA, in a circular, said that the two-day strike is to oppose the privatisation of public sector banks and stop the sale of IDBI Bank to private players.

Besides, the unions are also demanding five-day week, child care leaves, scrapping of National Pension System and restoration of old pension scheme, and removal of anomaly in dearness allowance between the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and banks.



Earlier this week, RBL Bank had informed that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had granted an extension of three months to its interim MD and CEO Rajeev Ahuja till the appointment of a regular MD and CEO.

Also Read: RBI gives 3-month extension to RBL Bank's interim MD & CEO

Also Read: After Better.com, this company fired 800 employees over Zoom call

