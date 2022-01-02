RBL Bank's total deposits decline 2.58% QoQ to Rs 73,637 cr as of December 31

RBL Bank on Sunday said its total deposits stood at Rs 73,637 crore as of December 31, 2021, 2.58 per cent lower than Rs 75,588 crore at the end of preceding September quarter.

However, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, total deposits were 9.61 per cent higher than Rs 67,184 crore as of December 31, 2020. "The total deposits of the bank as of December 24, 2021 was Rs 73,141 crore," the bank said in an exchange filing.

On December 25, RBL Bank had informed the exchanges that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had appointed its chief general manager Yogesh K Dayal as an additional director on the board of the bank for a period of two years with effect from December 24, 2021 till December 23, 2023 or till further orders, whichever is earlier.

On the same day, the bank also appointed Rajeev Ahuja as its as interim MD and CEO after accepting the request of its the then MD and CEO Vishwavir Ahuja to proceed on leave with immediate effect.

RBL Bank's current account and saving account (CASA) deposits stood at Rs 25,316 crore at the end of December quarter, 5.30 per cent lower quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 21.32 per cent higher YoY.

CASA ratio was at 34.4 per cent at the end of December 2021 quarter as against 35.4 per cent at the end of preceding September quarter and 31.1 per cent a year ago.

Meanwhile, retail deposits and deposits from small business customers stood at Rs 27,871 on December 31, 2021, 11.30 per cent lower QoQ and 14.16 per cent higher YoY. The bank's liquidity coverage ratio was at 146 per cent at the end of December 2021 quarter as against 155 per cent at the end of September quarter and 164 per cent a year ago.

On Friday, the bank said it has constituted a search committee, comprising of two board members, chairman of its nomination and remuneration committee and an external expert, to identify and evaluate candidates for the position of MD and CEO both from within and outside the bank.

