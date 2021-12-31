Rules for ATM transactions to change from Jan 1: Here’s what you need to know

From January 1, 2022, ATM users will have to pay higher fees in case they happen to exceed the free monthly permissible limit of transactions. This is because the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed banks to raise fees for cash and non-cash transactions at ATMs beyond the permissible limit from next year onwards.
The central bank permitted the banks to increase charges for cash and non-cash transactions beyond the permissible limit in order to offset the higher interchange fee and the general escalation in costs. “To compensate the banks for the higher interchange fee and given the general escalation in costs, they are allowed to increase the customer charges to Rs 21 per transaction. This increase shall be effective from January 1, 2022,” the RBI said in a circular.
“They are also eligible for five free transactions (inclusive of financial and non-financial transactions) every month from their own bank ATMs,” the central bank circular further mentioned.
Here’s what customers need to know about this new rule from January 1
