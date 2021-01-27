SBI appoints Swaminathan Janakiraman, Aswini Kumar Tewari as MDs

The government on Wednesday appointed Swaminathan Janakiraman and Ashwini Kumar Tewari as managing directors (DMDs) of State Bank of India (SBI) for the next three years.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved the department of financial services' (DFS) proposals to appoint Janakiraman and Tewari as the deputy managing directors, a government statement said on Wednesday.

Their appointment was approved by the bank's Board Bureau in October 2020. Both of them are currently working with SBI. While Janakiraman is working as the deputy managing director (finance), Tewari is serving as SBI Card MD and CEO.

Tewari replaced Hardayal Prasad as the MD and CEO from August 1, 2020. He joined the bank in 1993 and holds a BE degree in electrical and electronics from BITS Ranchi.

Notably, SBI chairman, who holds top position in the state-owned bank, is assisted by four MDs.

The ACC had also appointed Ashwani Bhatia as SBI MD in August last year. He succeeded PK Gupta who superannuated on March 31. Bhatia was also a longstanding employee of the State Bank group, holding various positions across various arms of the organisation during his 34-year-long stint with the bank.

