SBI Customers Alert! Internet banking services will be affected today; check out timings, other details

The State Bank of India (SBI) has said that its net banking and digital services will remain affected for 40 minutes on June 20 (Sunday) due to maintenance activities. SBI customers will not be able to avail internet banking and UPI services and YONO and YONO Lite apps will also not be operational during this period.

"We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience. We will be undertaking maintenance activities between 01:00 hrs and 01:40 hrs on 20.06.2021. During this period, internet banking/YONO/YONO Lite/UPI will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us," SBI said in a tweet.



This is the second time in June that the state-run lender's digital services have been affected. SBI's online services were also affected on June 17. There have been many outages in SBI's digital offerings over the past few weeks due to scheduled maintenance activities.

In terms of reach and network, SBI is the largest bank across India. The public sector lender operates around 22,000 branches and more than 57,889 ATMs all over India.

As of December 31, 2020, SBI has over 85 million internet banking and 19 million mobile banking users. YONO, on the other hand, has 34.5 million registered users and has 9 million logins every day.

