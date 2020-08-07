SBI invites applications for 3,850 vacancies; Here's everything you need to know

State Bank of India has announced that it is inviting applications for the post of Circle Based Officers (CBO). Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website till 16th August.

According to SBI, the recruitment drive is expected to fill up 3,850 vacancies in the bank administration. Here's great news for all job seekers! SBI is hiring aspiring bank officers in various states across the country," SBI said in a tweet.

"Eligible candidates, who aspire to join State Bank of India as an Officer, are required to register online after carefully reading the advertisement regarding the selection process, eligibility criteria, online registration processes, payment of prescribed application fee, issuance of call letters etc, and ensure that they fulfil the stipulated criteria and follow the prescribed processes," an official notification read.

Here are the qualification requirements according to the SBI notification:

The applicant should be a graduate in any discipline from a recognised university or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Centre.

Age Limit

The applicant should not be above 30 years of age as of August 1, 2020.

How to apply for the post of Circle Based Officer at SBI

Those interested will have to fill-up the form for Circle Based Officer 2020 exam through the official site of SBI. Applicants can submit their application by August 16, 2020.

One application per candidate

SBI has said that candidates should only fill the application forms once. If they don't comply and fill multiple application then only the last valid (completed) application will be retained.

Application fee

For General/ EWS/ OBC category: Rs 750

For SC/ ST/ PWD category: No fee required

State-wise vacancies

Gujarat- 750

Karnataka - 750

Madhya Pradesh - 296

Chhattisgarh - 104

Tamil Nadu - 550

Telangana - 550

Rajasthan - 300

Maharshtra (excluding Mumbai) - 517

Goa- 33

Total - 3850

Selection Process

Candidates who are able to fulfil the qualifying criteria in the exam will be shortlisted. Interviews will be conducted afterwards for the post.

