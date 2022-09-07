SBI recruitment 2022: Notification issued for more than 5,000 clerk posts. How to apply

The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications to fill up over 5,000 vacancies in the customer support and sales department in the clerical grade. The application process has begun and will continue till September 27. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official websites of the bank - bank.sbi/careers and sbi.co.in. Before applying, the candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification posted on the site.

Here are some key details

Eligibility

Candidates between the age of 20-28 years as on August 1, 2022 can apply for the posts. A candidate must be a graduate in any discipline from a recognized University. Even those in the final year or semester of their graduation can also apply, but they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before August 16 if in case selected.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to General, OBC or EWS will have to pay an online application fee of Rs 750.

Steps to apply

1. Go to sbi.co.in/web/careers

2. Click on the application link under Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) posts

3. Register online and login

4. Fill in the details and pay the fee

5. Check all details and submit the form.

Those selected will have to take an online test (preliminary and main exams) followed by a test in the opted local language. For final selection, eligibility for the post and qualifying in the test of specified opted local language will be checked.

The SBI Clerk Preliminary Exam is scheduled for November 2022.

