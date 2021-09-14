SBI’s net banking services to be hit for 2 hours on Sept 15

India's largest public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI) has alerted its customers that its net banking platform -- Online SBI will remain affected on September 15 (Wednesday) due to maintenance activities.

"We will be undertaking maintenance activities between 00:00 hrs on 15th Sept 2021 and 02:00 hrs on 15th Sept 02:00 hrs (120 minutes). During this period, OnlineSBI will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us," SBI said in the alert. The bank also added that it is striving to provide its customers with a better banking experience.

We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better Banking experience.#InternetBanking #OnlineSBI #SBI pic.twitter.com/5SXHK20Dit — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) September 14, 2021

Prior to this, SBI reported a technical glitch in its internet banking platforms like YONO, YONO Lite, YONO Business, IMPS and UPI on September 4. These platforms remained non-functional for three hours – from 10:35 pm to 01:35 am due to “maintenance activities”. The bank, however, urged the customers to bear with them as they strive to provide them with a better banking experience.

Meanwhile, India’s largest banker also said it was mandatory for their customers to link their PAN with AADHAAR before September 30 in order to enjoy a seamless banking experience. “Linking of PAN with AADHAAR is mandatory. If not linked, PAN will be rendered inoperative/inactive and cannot be quoted for conducting specified transactions,” the bank stated.

We advise our customers to link their PAN with Aadhaar to avoid any inconvenience and continue enjoying a seamless banking service.#ImportantNotice #AadhaarLinking #Pancard #AadhaarCard pic.twitter.com/bVGDbbYajX — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) September 10, 2021

