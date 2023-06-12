scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
INDUSTRY
Banking
UBS completes Swiss mega-merger, gains clout as global wealth player

Feedback

UBS completes Swiss mega-merger, gains clout as global wealth player

Commenting on the biggest banking deal since the 2008 global financial crisis, UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti and Chairman Colm Kelleher said "this is the start of a new chapter" in an open letter published in Swiss newspapers.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The group will oversee $5 trillion of assets giving UBS, the world's largest wealth manager, a leading position in key markets it would otherwise have needed years to grow in size and reach. The group will oversee $5 trillion of assets giving UBS, the world's largest wealth manager, a leading position in key markets it would otherwise have needed years to grow in size and reach.

UBS on Monday said it completed its emergency takeover of embattled local rival Credit Suisse, creating a giant Swiss bank with a balance sheet of $1.6 trillion and greater muscle in wealth management.

Commenting on the biggest banking deal since the 2008 global financial crisis, UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti and Chairman Colm Kelleher said "this is the start of a new chapter" in an open letter published in Swiss newspapers.

The group will oversee $5 trillion of assets giving UBS, the world's largest wealth manager, a leading position in key markets it would otherwise have needed years to grow in size and reach. The merger also brings to an end Credit Suisse's 167-year history, marred in recent years by scandals and losses.

The two banks jointly employ 120,000 worldwide, although UBS has already said it will be cutting jobs to take advantage of synergies and reduce costs.

Published on: Jun 12, 2023, 11:29 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement