scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
INDUSTRY
Banking
UBS to cut more than half of Credit Suisse workforce

Feedback

UBS to cut more than half of Credit Suisse workforce

UBS intends to eventually reduce the total combined headcount by about 30%, or 35,000 people, with the headcount at Credit Suisse currently at about 45,000

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
As many as 10,000 jobs would be cut if the Swiss domestic businesses of the two banks are merged. As many as 10,000 jobs would be cut if the Swiss domestic businesses of the two banks are merged.

UBS Group is looking to cut more than half of Credit Suisse's workforce from next month as a result of the bank's takeover, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. Bankers, traders, and support staff in Credit Suisse's investment bank in London, New York, and in some parts of Asia are expected to bear the brunt, with almost all activities at risk, the report said.

UBS intends to eventually reduce the total combined headcount by about 30%, or 35,000 people, with headcount at Credit Suisse currently at about 45,000, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

As many as 10,000 jobs would be cut if the Swiss domestic businesses of the two banks are merged.

UBS declined to comment, while Credit Suisse did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters had last week reported that UBS will cut Asia investment banking jobs at Credit Suisse next month, with a significant reduction in investment bankers covering Australia and China.

Earlier this month, UBS Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti warned of painful decisions about job cuts following the takeover of Credit Suisse but did not give details about the number of potential layoffs.

UBS completed its emergency takeover of embattled rival Credit Suisse in June, forging a Swiss banking and wealth management giant with a $1.6 trillion balance sheet and a workforce of 120,000.

 

Published on: Jun 27, 2023, 11:42 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement