UPI money transfer without Internet or smartphone; know how to do it

UPI payments, which are usually associated with digital transactions, generally require a stable Internet connection to execute payments or receipts. But, people can still transact without the Internet and a smartphone via Paytm, Google Pay, BharatPe, Amazon Pay, PhonePe, Airtel Payments Bank, and others.

Not many know about this helpful hack using a service to make UPI payments without the Internet. All you need is your phone and an active bank account to carry out the transactions.

Also Read: Propelled by UPI and QRs, mobile phone transactions see major boost in India: Worldline report

Let's decode this:

Non-Internet users, who also don't have smartphones, can also carry out UPI payments to transact of several platforms.

For this, they need to dial '*99#', also called the USSD service. The service was unveiled in India for all mobile users comprising non-smartphone users by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in November 2021, around four years before it launched the UPI network.

The '*99#' service had a limited reach initially and only two telecom service providers (TSPs) - BSNL and MTNL - were offering this service. In August 2016, NPCI integrated the two digital payment methods (UPI and *99#), allowing users to send and receive money using a UPI ID or payment address.

Also Read: UPI payments without Internet? Here's what RBI says

How to use *99# on your mobile: