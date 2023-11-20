scorecardresearch
Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

News
INDUSTRY
Banking
Vinay Tonse appointed as MD of SBI till Nov 30, 2025, says report

Vinay Tonse appointed as MD of SBI till Nov 30, 2025, says report

The country's largest lender has four managing directors and one chairman

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday appointed deputy managing director Vinay Tonse as one of State Bank of India's managing directors till November 30, 2025, reported CNBC TV18.

In September, the Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB), the headhunter for directors of state-owned banks and financial institutions recommended Vinay M Tonse for the post of SBI MD. The post fell vacant after the appointment of Swaminathan Janakiraman as Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank.

FSIB is headed by Bhanu Pratap Sharma, former secretary in the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

Other members of the headhunter are Animesh Chauhan, former chairman and MD of erstwhile Oriental Bank of Commerce, RBI's ex-executive director Deepak Singhal, and Shailendra Bhandari, former MD of erstwhile ING Vysya Bank.

Published on: Nov 20, 2023, 9:51 PM IST
