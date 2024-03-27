scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
INDUSTRY
Banking
Visa, Mastercard reach $30 billion settlement over credit card fees

Feedback

Visa, Mastercard reach $30 billion settlement over credit card fees

Visa and Mastercard have reached a £30bn settlement to lower card fees for merchants in a landmark antitrust case that began in 2005. The credit companies deny any wrongdoing, but the settlement will result in lower swipe rates and more discretion for businesses to offer discounts.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Visa and Mastercard Reach Historic $30 Billion Settlement over Credit Card Fees - Possible Lower Prices for Consumers Visa and Mastercard Reach Historic $30 Billion Settlement over Credit Card Fees - Possible Lower Prices for Consumers

Visa opens new tabs  and Mastercard opens new tabs reached an estimated $30 billion settlement to limit credit and debit card fees for merchants, with some savings likely to be passed on to consumers through lower prices.

The antitrust settlement announced on Tuesday is one of the largest in U.S. history, and if it receives court approval would resolve most claims in nationwide litigation that began in 2005.

Some critics believe it may not go far enough, saying the savings would be temporary and fees would remain high.

Merchants have long accused Visa and Mastercard of charging inflated swipe fees, or interchange fees, when shoppers used credit or debit cards, and barring them through "anti-steering" rules from directing customers toward cheaper means of payment.

Swipe fees typically include small fixed fees plus a percentage of total sale amounts, and average about 1.5% to 3.5% per transaction according to Bankrate.com.

Under the settlement, Visa and Mastercard would reduce swipe rates by at least four basis points - 0.04 percentage points - for three years, and ensure an average rate that is seven basis points below the current average for five years.

Both card networks also agreed to cap rates for five years and remove anti-steering provisions.

Merchants will have more discretion to offer discounts, or impose surcharges on cards with higher interchange fees.

Many already warn customers at checkout they will pay more using cards instead of cash.

The fee rollbacks and caps alone are worth $29.79 billion, according to court papers, and Visa estimated that small businesses comprise more than 90% of the settling merchants.

Visa and Mastercard denied wrongdoing in agreeing to settle.

In separate statements, Visa's North American president Kim Lawrence said the accord addressed "true pain points" identified by small businesses, while Mastercard General Counsel Rob Baird said it gave businesses "substantial certainty."

Published on: Mar 27, 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement