Yes Bank appoints Tushar Patankar as Chief Risk Officer for 3 years effective Dec 1

Mumbai-headquartered private lender Yes Bank Ltd on Monday appointed Tushar Patankar as Chief Risk Officer for 3 years effective December 1, 2023.

Patankar joined the bank effective November 20, 2023 as Senior Management Personnel of the bank.

His most recent job was at L&T Financial Services where he was the Group Chief Risk Officer. He has also been associated with companies like ANZ, HSBC, ABN AMRO, IDFC First Bank, Bajaj Finance and Mashreq Bank.

"Tushar is a qualified Chartered Accountant and comes with close to 3 decades of diversified experience in risk & front end business expansion across Retail (Urban & Rural products), Micro Finance, Corporate (Conglomerates, MNC’s & Large Indian firms), Institutional, Infrastructure, Real Estate, SME, Market Risk and growth management roles in leading Foreign Banks, Private Banks and NBFCs.

"In his new role as CRO for the Bank, Tushar will be responsible for Market & Enterprise Risk, Credit Policy, ORM, Legal Risk Management, Information Security, RICU & AML, and all other Pillar II risks of the Bank," said Yes Bank in a stock exchange filing.