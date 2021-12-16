Yes Bank to consider seeking shareholders' nod to raise funds on Dec 21

Private sector lender Yes Bank on Thursday stated that it will consider seeking approval of shareholders to raise funds in a meeting scheduled on December 21.

The lender will ask for approval from its shareholders "for raising of funds by issue of equity shares/ depository receipts/ convertible bonds/ debentures / warrants / any other equity linked securities, through permissible modes, subject to necessary approvals from shareholders/ regulators, as applicable." it said in a BSE filing.

In this regard it may be noted that the existing approval of the shareholders is valid till February 28, 2022, Yes Bank added.

Yes Bank's scrip on BSE ended 2.69 per cent lower at Rs 13.40 apiece on Wednesday.

Back in June, the lender received board approval for raising up to Rs 10,000 crore by issuing debt securities.

Yes Bank had reported a profit after tax of Rs 225 crore for the quarter ended September, an increase of 74.3 percent over the year-ago period, mainly on the back of lower provisioning requirements. The bank's profit after tax stood at Rs 129 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Recently, Yes Bank had announced its collaboration with Amazon Pay and Amazon Web Services (AWS), to offer customers an instant real-time payment system via the UPI transaction facility.