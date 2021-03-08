Adani Green Energy commissions 100MW wind power plant in Gujarat's Kutch

Adani Green Energy on Monday said its arm Adani Wind Energy Kutch Three Limited (AWEKTL) has commissioned a 100 megawatt (MW) wind power plant located at Kutch, in Gujarat. With the successful commissioning of this plant, the company has an operational wind generation capacity of 497 MW.

The commissioning was five months ahead of schedule, Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) said in a statement adding that this is the fifth project commissioned before schedule by the company over the past 12 months. The plant has Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) at Rs 2.82/kwh.

AGEL has a total renewable capacity of 14,815 MW including 11,470 MW that have been awarded and are at different stages of implementation. With this project the company has added a total renewable capacity of 800 MW since the last 12 months despite COVID-19 challenges.

Like all its other assets, the newly commissioned plant would be managed by the Adani Group's 'Intelligent Energy Network Operation Centre' platform that gives AGEL complete centralized visibility and an ability to manage its renewables assets on a pan India basis.

AGEL, a part of India-based Adani Group, has one of the largest global renewable portfolios over 14,815 MW of operating, under-construction and awarded projects catering to investment-grade counterparties. Listed in 2018, AGEL at present is a USD 25.03 billion market cap company.

