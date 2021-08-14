BPCL launches door-to-door diesel delivery service

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has launched its door-to-door diesel delivery service in order to address the growing demand for fuel. BPCL is expected to deliver diesel via mobile browsers and 9 Jerry can facilities spread across different areas of the Eastern Region of the country.

"Our FuelKart proposition of doorstep diesel delivery through state-of-the-art mobile dispensers come with the same Pure for Sure assurance backed by latest electronic dispensing and geo-fencing technology and offers complete peace of mind to our customers who need diesel for their stationery equipment and heavy vehicles," said PS Ravi, Executive Director, retail in-charge at BPCL, Mint reported.

BPCL stated that the door-to-door fuel delivery via mobile dispensers had led to the commissioning of 1588 FuelKarts and 129 FuelEnts during the last two years across industry and pan-India, till August 13.

The government-run company explained that FuelKart provides benefits like in-time delivery, complete assurance of quality and quantity, secure and safe handling of products and more. It added that FuelKart has helped the company enhance its operational efficiency for its customers, consistent with BPCL's overall philosophy of furthering ease of doing business in the country.

BPCL has already launched 63 mobile dispensers which are serving customers in West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Northeast states.

"This initiative will also go a long way in creating new business avenues and job opportunities for the young entrepreneurs of the eastern region," the company said.

BPCL competes with Reliance BP Mobility Ltd which is a joint venture between Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), UK's energy giant BP Plc and Nayara Energy that is also offering doorstep fuel delivery services.

Several startups such as Repos Energy, Pepfuels, MyPetrolPump, FuelBuddy, and Humsafar have also launched on-demand fuel delivery services. These startups work with state-run and private oil marketing firms.

