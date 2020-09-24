Fire breaks out at ONGC plant in Surat after 3 blasts

A major fire broke out at an ONGC plant in Surat in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to Dhaval Patel, Surat Collector, three consecutive blasts took place at the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation in Surat at 3:05 am on Thursday.

"The fire broke out in the inlet gas terminal after three massive blasts at 3.05 am. The compressed gas was depressurised to bring the fire under control," Patel said.

Watch video



#WATCH Gujarat: A fire breaks out at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Surat. Fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/6xPKHW5PrR ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2020

Fire vehicles of the ONGC, Surat Municipal Corporation and local industrial units rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control, he said. No casualty has been reported so far.

The inlet gas terminal where the fire broke out was cordoned off and the plant secured, he said, adding the cause of the fire will be ascertained after cooling operations are completed.

No other industry in the area was affected, he said.

There was no confirmation from the district administration of reports that the fire was apparently caused by a rupture in the 36-inch Uran-Mumbai gas pipeline.

ONGC has released an official statement saying, "A fire was observed in the Hazira Gas processing plant in the morning today. Fire has been brought under control".