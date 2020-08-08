CIL reduces production target to 650-660 million tonnes; cites COVID-19 related disruptions

State-run Coal India Ltd (CIL) has revised down its production target to 650-660 million tonnes for the fiscal year 2020-21, a top company executive said on Saturday, August 8.

The miner has dropped it down from the previously decided target of 710 million tonnes because of the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The official told PTI that the coronavirus-induced lockdown had significantly reduced demand for coal. The demand is now returning to normal as many industries have commenced operations after lifting of lockdown restrictions.

"Given the situation, we are hopeful to end the year with 650-660 million tonne of production," Coal India Chairman Pramod Agrawal said at a webinar organised by Bharat Chamber of Commerce.

CIL is witnessing a 7-8 per cent growth in demand in August, he said.

The Maharatna PSU produced 602 million tonne of coal last year, against a target of 630 million tonne.(With PTI inputs)

