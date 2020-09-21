Diesel price slashed for 5th day in a row, petrol rates remain unchanged; check latest fuel prices

Oil companies cut diesel prices for the fifth consecutive day across all metros on Monday. In Delhi and Mumbai, diesel prices were cut by 15 paise each today. At present diesel stands Rs 71.43 per litre in Delhi and Rs 77.87/litre in Mumbai.

In the last five days, diesel rates are reduced by Rs 1.13 in the national capital. Whereas, in Mumbai, diesel has been slashed by Rs 1.18 per litre.

In other metros, like Chennai, diesel declined by 14 paise on Monday. The diesel rates in Chennai are at Rs 76.85 per litre.

Oil companies also slashed diesel price by 15 paise in Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru each on Monday. Now, diesel stands at Rs 79.94/litre in Kolkata, Rs 77.88 in Hyderabad, and Rs 75.64 in Bengaluru.

However, petrol has remained unchanged for the last three days. Petrol in Delhi stands at Rs 81.14 per litre and Rs 87.82 per litre in Mumbai.

The price per litre of the two fuels varies from state to state because of different rates of local taxes and VAT imposed.

Check latest and revised petrol prices today

Price of petrol in Delhi today, September 21- Rs 81.14 /litre

Price of petrol in Mumbai today, September 21-Rs 87.82/litre

Price of petrol in Chennai today, September 21-Rs 84.21/litre

Price of petrol in Kolkata today, September 21-Rs 82.67/litre

Price of petrol in Hyderabad today, September 21-Rs 84.33 /litre

Price of petrol in Bengaluru today, September 21-Rs 83.7/litre

Price of petrol in Gurgaon today, September 21- Rs 79.32/litre

Price of petrol in Noida today, September 21-Rs 81.64/litre

Check latest and revised diesel prices today

Price of diesel in Delhi today, September 21- Rs 71.43/litre

Price of diesel in Mumbai today, September 21- Rs 77.87/litre

Price of diesel in Chennai today, September 21-Rs 76.85/litre

Price of diesel in Kolkata today, September 21- Rs 74.94/litre

Price of diesel in Hyderabad today, September 21- Rs 77.88/litre

Price of diesel in Bengaluru today, September 21-Rs 75.64/litre

Price of diesel in Gurgaon today, September 21- Rs 71.91/litre

Price of diesel in Noida today, September 21- Rs 71.81/litre

Meanwhile, oil prices edged higher as a tropical storm took aim for the US Gulf of Mexico region halting some production, though price gains were capped by the potential return of oil output in Libya and a continued rise in coronavirus cases.

Brent crude was up 9 cents, or 0.2 per cent, at $43.24 a barrel by 0230 GMT.

