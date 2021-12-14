Gail issues tender to buy, sell LNG for delivery to India

Gail (India) has issued a tender seeking to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for delivery into India and offering cargoes for loading from the United States, two industry sources said on Tuesday.

It is seeking one cargo for delivery into Dabhol, India over Jan. 7 to 9 next year and is offering to sell a cargo for loading from the Sabine Pass plant in the United States over Jan. 10 to 20, 2023.

It is also seeking a cargo for delivery into Dabhol over Feb. 2 to 4 next year and is offering a cargo for loading in Feb. 2023, they said. Both cargoes for delivery into India were sought on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis with the tender closing on Dec. 14.

The Indian importer has 20-year deals to buy 5.8 million tonnes a year of U.S. LNG, split between Dominion Energy's Cove Point plant and Cheniere Energy's Sabine Pass site in Louisiana.