Hygenco and Ameropa partner to boost Green Ammonia supply from India

Hygenco Green Energies and Ameropa have signed a Term Sheet for the potential supply of green ammonia from Hygenco’s upcoming Green Ammonia plant in India. This partnership aims to enhance green ammonia exports from India, supporting the global transition to renewable energy and sustainable agricultural practices.

Hygenco plans to produce green ammonia at its new facility at the Gopalpur port in Odisha. The first phase of this project will produce 600 TPD (tonnes per day) and is expected to achieve Commercial Operation Date (CoD) by 2027. The second phase will double this capacity to 1200 TPD by early 2028. By 2030, the project aims to reach its full production capacity of 1.1 MTPA (million tonnes per annum) of green ammonia.

Currently, Hygenco is the only Indian company with an operational commercial green hydrogen plant. The company is also developing multiple green hydrogen plants across India and plans to invest US$2.5 billion in green hydrogen and green ammonia projects over the next three years.

"Inspired by the age-old philosophy that the world is one family, we are proud to announce a visionary partnership with Ameropa to support their decarbonization goals. At Hygenco, we leverage our advanced technology and pioneering expertise in green hydrogen to produce the 'greenest of green' ammonia, ensuring it is economical, reliable, and safe. This term sheet highlights India's exceptional position to lead globally in this sector by harnessing its abundant renewable energy resources and strong infrastructure," said Amit Bansal, co-founder & CEO of Hygenco Green Energies.

Globally, efforts to reduce carbon emissions and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 are intensifying, with green hydrogen and ammonia emerging as promising alternatives to fossil fuels across various sectors, including fertilizers and energy. With India's target of producing 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030, the country is poised to become a major exporter of green ammonia.

“Ameropa supports the fast-tracking of green ammonia projects in Odisha, India. The Swiss trader is committed to backing Hygenco’s well-advanced plans while nurturing the ambition of a global portfolio of low-carbon ammonia,” commented Beat Ruprecht, Ameropa’s Head of Ammonia.

Hygenco and Ameropa plan to start exporting green ammonia to Europe and Asian markets, focusing on establishing a reliable supply chain. The companies aim to capture a significant share of the growing global low-carbon ammonia market. For Ameropa, green ammonia will be crucial in producing low-impact fertilizers and promoting sustainable agricultural practices globally. This initiative will also significantly enhance the Swiss company’s efforts to reduce indirect emissions.