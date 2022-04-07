Maharashtra reviewing bids for its largest coal import tender in years

A utility owned by India's richest state Maharashtra is reviewing the "cost reasonability and financial viability" of the bids received for a two million tonne coal import tender, the power producer told Reuters on Thursday.

The Maharashtra State Power Generation Co Ltd (MAHAGENCO) said it has received bids from Adani Enterprises, Chettinad Logistics, Gandhar Oil Refinery and Mohit Minerals for the tender, its largest in at least 3 years.

Maharashtra is India's most industrialized state and its biggest power consumer.

Also read: Coal India arm MCL posts record 168 mt production in FY22

Also read: Andhra cancels Adani bids to supply imported coal: Report