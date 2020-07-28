Petrol, diesel price today: Fuel rates remain unchanged; check out prices across metros

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across the metros on Tuesday. Though petrol prices have not been altered since June 29, diesel prices were hiked on Sunday.

Diesel rates were increased by 15 paise per litre on Sunday, July 26. This took the retail selling price in the national capital to Rs 81.94 per litre, its highest ever. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs 80.11 per litre.

However, state oil marketing companies have not changed petrol prices for four weeks. Petrol prices remained unchanged at Rs 80.43 per litre in Delhi and Rs 87.19 per litre in Mumbai.

In the past five weeks, diesel prices have risen on 30 occasions, while petrol rates have risen 21 times. Oil companies began the daily price revision mechanism of petrol and diesel from June 7 after a hiatus of 82 days during the country-wide lockdown.

Check latest and revised petrol prices across 8 major cities

Price of petrol in Delhi today, July 28- Rs 80.43/litre

Price of petrol in Mumbai today, July 28-Rs 87.19/litre

Price of petrol in Chennai today, July 28-Rs 83.63/litre

Price of petrol in Kolkata today, July 28-Rs 82.10/litre

Price of petrol in Hyderabad today, July 28-Rs 83.49/litre

Price of petrol in Bengaluru today, July 28-Rs 83.04/litre

Price of petrol in Gurgaon today, July 28- Rs 78.64/litre

Price of petrol in Noida today, July 28-Rs 81.08/litre

Check latest and revised diesel prices today

Price of diesel in Delhi today, July 28- Rs 81.94/litre

Price of diesel in Mumbai today, July 28- Rs 80.11/litre

Price of diesel in Chennai today, July 28-Rs 78.86/litre

Price of diesel in Kolkata today, July 28- Rs 77.04/litre

Price of diesel in Hyderabad today, July 28- Rs 80.14/litre

Price of diesel in Bengaluru today, July 28-Rs 77.88/litre

Price of diesel in Gurgaon today, July 28- Rs 73.98/litre

Price of diesel in Noida today, July 28- Rs 73.83/litre

Meanwhile, oil prices rose for a third straight day on Tuesday, buoyed by support for demand coming from efforts to stimulate the U.S. economy's recovery from the coronavirus crisis and a weakening of the dollar. Brent crude futures climbed 35 cents, or 0.8 per cent, to $43.76 a barrel at 0118 GMT, adding to a 0.2 per cent gain on Monday.

