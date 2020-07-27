Petrol, diesel price today: Fuel rates remain unchanged across metros; check out prices

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across metros on Monday. Yesterday, diesel rates were increased by 15 paise per litre. This took the retail selling price in the national capital to the highest ever of Rs 81.94 per litre. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs 80.11 per litre.

However, state oil marketing companies have not changed petrol prices for four weeks. Since June 29, petrol prices, however, have remained static across all metros. Petrol prices remained unchanged at Rs 80.43 per litre in Delhi and Rs 87.19 per litre in Mumbai.

In the past five weeks, diesel prices have risen on 30 occasions, while petrol rates have risen 21 times. Oil companies began the daily price revision mechanism of petrol and diesel from June 7 after a hiatus of 82 days during the country-wide lockdown.

The cumulative price increase since the oil companies started raising prices on June 7 stands at Rs 9.17 for petrol and Rs 12.67 for diesel.

CITIES Petrol/ litre Diesel/litre Delhi Rs 80.43 Rs 81.94 Mumbai Rs 87.19 Rs 80.11 Chennai Rs 83.63 Rs 78.86 Hyderabad Rs 83.49 Rs 80.14 Kolkata Rs 82.10 Rs 77.04 Bengaluru Rs 83.04 Rs 77.88 Gurugram Rs 78.64 Rs 73.98 Noida Rs 81.08 Rs 73.83

Check latest and revised petrol prices across 8 major cities

Price of petrol in Delhi today, July 27- Rs 80.43/litre

Price of petrol in Mumbai today, July 27-Rs 87.19/litre

Price of petrol in Chennai today, July 27-Rs 83.63/litre

Price of petrol in Kolkata today, July 27-Rs 82.10/litre

Price of petrol in Hyderabad today, July 27-Rs 83.49/litre

Price of petrol in Bengaluru today, July 27-Rs 83.04/litre

Price of petrol in Gurgaon today, July 27- Rs 78.64/litre

Price of petrol in Noida today, July 27-Rs 81.08/litre

Check latest and revised diesel prices today

Price of diesel in Delhi today, July 27- Rs 81.94/litre

Price of diesel in Mumbai today, July 27- Rs 80.11/litre

Price of diesel in Chennai today, July 27-Rs 78.86/litre

Price of diesel in Kolkata today, July 27- Rs 77.04/litre

Price of diesel in Hyderabad today, July 27- Rs 80.14/litre

Price of diesel in Bengaluru today, July 27-Rs 77.88/litre

Price of diesel in Gurgaon today, July 27- Rs 73.98/litre

Price of diesel in Noida today, July 27- Rs 73.83/litre

Meanwhile, oil prices edged lower on Monday as rising coronavirus cases and tensions between the United States and China pushed investors toward safe-haven assets.

Brent crude dipped 14 cents, or 0.3%, to $43.20 a barrel by 0242 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped to $41.19 a barrel, down 10 cents, or 0.2 per cent, Reuters data showed.Also read: Diesel price nears Rs 82 a litre after 15 paise increase

Also read: Petrol, diesel price today: Fuel rates remain unchanged across metros; check out details