Petrol, diesel prices: Diesel sees hike; check out fuel rates across metros

Diesel price surged 12 paise per litre on Monday, while petrol rates remained unchanged across India. With effect from 6 am on July 20, the diesel prices were raised to Rs 81.64 per litre from the existing Rs 81.52 per litre in Delhi. Whereas in Mumbai, the price of diesel was revised to Rs 79.83 per litre from Rs 79.71 per litre.

State oil marketing companies have not changed the petrol prices for the past 22 days.

In the past five weeks, diesel prices have risen on 28 occasions, while petrol rates have risen 21 times. Oil companies began the daily price revision mechanism of petrol and diesel from June 7 after a hiatus of 82 days during the country-wide lockdown. Since June 29, petrol prices, however, have remained static across all metros.

The cumulative price increase since the oil companies started raising prices on June 7 stands at Rs 9.17 for petrol and Rs 12.33 for diesel.

Check latest and revised petrol prices across 8 major cities

Price of petrol in Delhi today, July 20- Rs 80.43/litre

Price of petrol in Mumbai today, July 20-Rs 87.19/litre

Price of petrol in Chennai today, July 20-Rs 83.63/litre

Price of petrol in Kolkata today, July 20-Rs 82.10/litre

Price of petrol in Hyderabad today, July 20-Rs 83.49/litre

Price of petrol in Bengaluru today, July 20-Rs 83.04/litre

Price of petrol in Gurgaon today, July 20- Rs 78.64/litre

Price of petrol in Noida today, July 20-Rs 81.08/litre

Check latest and revised diesel prices today

Price of diesel in Delhi today, July 20- Rs 81.64/litre

Price of diesel in Mumbai today, July 20- Rs 79.83/litre

Price of diesel in Chennai today, July 20-Rs 78.60/litre

Price of diesel in Kolkata today, July 20- Rs 76.77/litre

Price of diesel in Hyderabad today, July 20- Rs 79.85/litre

Price of diesel in Bengaluru today, July 20--Rs 77.59/litre

Price of diesel in Gurgaon today, July 20- Rs 73.72/litre

Price of diesel in Noida today, July 20- Rs 73.56/litre

Meanwhile, oil prices dipped on Monday, weighed down by the prospect that a rise in the pace of coronavirus infections could derail a recovery in fuel demand. Brent crude was down 10 cents, or 0.2%, at $43.04 a barrel by 0047 GMT, after dropping slightly last week. U.S. oil was off by 6 cents, or 0.2%, at $40.53 a barrel, after gaining 4 cents last week, Reuters data showed.

