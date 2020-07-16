Fuel prices remain unchanged today; petrol priced at Rs 80.43, diesel Rs 81.18 in Delhi

Petrol and diesel prices on Thursday remained unchanged across all the metro cities. Petrol prices have remained unchanged since June 29. However, diesel prices have changed sporadically during this period. Diesel rates were hiked by 13 paise on Wednesday.

At present, petrol is available at Rs 80.43 per litre and diesel at Rs 81.18 per litre in Delhi. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs 79.40 per litre and petrol at 87.19 per litre as of July 16.

Domestic petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT).

Fuel prices have been increasing since June 7 when oil companies began the daily price revision mechanism after a hiatus of 82 days during the lockdown.

In the last five weeks, diesel price has increased on 25 occasions while petrol rates have risen 21 times.

The cumulative increase since the oil companies started the cycle on June 7 totals to Rs 9.17 for petrol and Rs 11.87 for diesel.

Check latest and revised petrol prices across 8 major cities

Price of petrol in Delhi today, July 16- Rs 80.43/litre

Price of petrol in Mumbai today, July 16-Rs 87.19/litre

Price of petrol in Chennai today, July 16-Rs 83.63/litre

Price of petrol in Kolkata today, July 16-Rs 82.10/litre

Price of petrol in Hyderabad today, July 16-Rs 83.49/litre

Price of petrol in Bengaluru today, July 16-Rs 83.04/litre

Price of petrol in Gurgaon today, July 16- Rs 78.64/litre

Price of petrol in Noida today, July 16-Rs 81.08/litre

Check latest and revised diesel prices today

Price of diesel in Delhi today, July 16- Rs 81.18/litre

Price of diesel in Mumbai today, July 16- Rs 79.40/litre

Price of diesel in Chennai today, July 16-Rs 78.22/litre

Price of diesel in Kolkata today, July 16- Rs 76.33/litre

Price of diesel in Hyderabad today, July 16- Rs 79.28/litre

Price of diesel in Bengaluru today, July 16--Rs 77.15/litre

Price of diesel in Gurgaon today, July 16- Rs 73.31/litre

Price of diesel in Noida today, July 16- Rs 73.13/litre

