Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged today; check latest rates here

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have kept fuel prices unchanged on Wednesday across all the metros. In the past three days, Delhi witnessed an increase of 47 paise in petrol prices, while petrol rates climbed to 39 paise in Mumbai. After a 47-day gap, oil companies started revising prices in line with costs from Sunday. However, diesel rates have remained unchanged for more than 20 days.

At present, petrol rates in the national capital stand at Rs 80.90 per litre, and diesel at Rs 73.56 per litre. Petrol rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 87.58 per litre, followed by Hyderabad (Rs 84.07/litre), Chennai (Rs 83.99/litre), Bengaluru (Rs 83.52/litre), Kolkata (Rs 82.43/litre), Noida (Rs 81.45/litre) and Gurugram (79.08/litre). Diesel is priced at Rs 80.11 per litre in Mumbai. Similarly, the price of diesel in Chennai and Kolkata remains unchanged at Rs 78.86 and Rs 77.06 per litre, respectively.

Globally, oil prices slid on Wednesday as concerns grew that US fuel demand might not recover quickly amid stalled talks on a post-coronavirus economic stimulus package, Reuters reported. Brent crude futures fell 38 cents, or 0.8 per cent, to $45.08 a barrel by 0029 GMT, having edged up 9 cents on Tuesday.

