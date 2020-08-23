Petrol increases by Rs 1 in Delhi in 8 days; diesel prices remain unchanged

Petrol rates have increased by Rs 1.06 in the last eight days in Delhi. On Sunday, oil companies hiked petrol rates in the national capital by 14 paise. The petrol price stands at Rs 81.49 per litre in Delhi on Sunday.

Since August 16, oil companies have been raising petrol prices across metros, barring August 19.

In Mumbai, petrol rates have climbed to Rs 88.16 per litre on Sunday. Over the last eight days, there has been a rise of 97 paise in petrol prices in the country's financial capital.

In other metro cities, petrol rates are climbing every day. Since yesterday, petrol prices have increased by 15 paise in Bengaluru, 12 paise in Chennai, and 14 paise in Hyderabad and Kolkata, respectively.

However, diesel prices have remained unchanged for almost a month. Diesel is priced at Rs 73.56 per litre in Delhi and Rs 80.11 per litre in Mumbai. Similarly, the price of diesel in Chennai and Kolkata remains unchanged at Rs 78.86 and Rs 77.06 per litre, respectively.

Check latest and revised petrol prices today

Price of petrol in Delhi today, August 23- Rs 81.49 /litre

Price of petrol in Mumbai today, August 23-Rs 88.16/litre

Price of petrol in Chennai today, August 23-Rs 84.52/litre

Price of petrol in Kolkata today, August 23-Rs 83.01/litre

Price of petrol in Hyderabad today, August 23-Rs 84.69/litre

Price of petrol in Bengaluru today, August 23-Rs 84.14/litre

Price of petrol in Gurgaon today, August 23- Rs 79.66/litre

Price of petrol in Noida today, August 23-Rs 81.91/litre

Check latest and revised diesel prices today

Price of diesel in Delhi today, August 23- Rs 73.56/litre

Price of diesel in Mumbai today, August 23- Rs 80.11/litre

Price of diesel in Chennai today, August 23-Rs 78.86/litre

Price of diesel in Kolkata today, August 23- Rs 77.06/litre

Price of diesel in Hyderabad today, August 23- Rs 80.17/litre

Price of diesel in Bengaluru today, August 23-Rs 77.88/litre

Price of diesel in Gurgaon today, August 23- Rs 74.03/litre

Price of diesel in Noida today, August 23- Rs 73.87/litre

Price of diesel in Ghaziabad today, August 23- Rs 73.71/litre

Also read: Petrol prices hiked for 3rd straight day; check latest rates here

Also read: Fuel price today: Petrol rates hiked by around 10 paise; diesel rates remain unchanged