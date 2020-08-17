Petrol prices hiked for second day in a row, diesel remains unchanged; check fuel rates

Petrol prices were increased across all metros for the second consecutive day on Monday. In Delhi, petrol rates were up by 16 paise on Monday, as per the data by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL). With this, petrol prices in Delhi stand at Rs 80.73 per litre.

Yesterday, petrol rates were increased by 14 paise in the national capital after almost 50 days. Petrol rates in the national capital have stayed at Rs 80.43 per litre since June 29.

Meanwhile, petrol prices have climbed 14 paise in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Gurugram today. In Bengaluru, petrol rates saw a rise of 15 paise. In Kolkata and Chennai, petrol saw a hike of 13 paise and 12 paise, respectively on Monday.

Currently, petrol rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 87.45 per litre, followed by Hyderabad (Rs 83.93/litre), Chennai (Rs 83.87/litre), Bengaluru (Rs 83.38/litre), and Kolkata (Rs 82.30/litre).

Meanwhile, diesel prices have not seen any change for more than 20 days. Diesel is priced at Rs 73.56 per litre in Delhi and Rs 80.11 per litre in Mumbai. Similarly, the price of diesel in Chennai and Kolkata remains unchanged at Rs 78.86 and Rs 77.06 per litre, respectively.

Check latest and revised petrol prices today

Price of petrol in Delhi today, August 17- Rs 80.73/litre

Price of petrol in Mumbai today, August 17-Rs 87.45/litre

Price of petrol in Chennai today, August 17-Rs 83.87/litre

Price of petrol in Kolkata today, August 17-Rs 82.30/litre

Price of petrol in Hyderabad today, August 17-Rs 83.93/litre

Price of petrol in Bengaluru today, August 17-Rs 83.38/litre

Price of petrol in Gurgaon today, August 17- Rs 78.95/litre

Price of petrol in Noida today, August 17-Rs 81.34/litre

Check latest and revised diesel prices today

Price of diesel in Delhi today, August 17- Rs 73.56/litre

Price of diesel in Mumbai today, August 17- Rs 80.11/litre

Price of diesel in Chennai today, August 17-Rs 78.86/litre

Price of diesel in Kolkata today, August 17- Rs 77.06/litre

Price of diesel in Hyderabad today, August 17- Rs 80.17/litre

Price of diesel in Bengaluru today, August 17-Rs 77.88/litre

Price of diesel in Gurgaon today, August 17- Rs 74.03/litre

Price of diesel in Noida today, August 17- Rs 73.87/litre

Price of diesel in Ghaziabad today, August 17- Rs 73.71/litre

Globally, oil prices climbed higher on Monday, lifted by China's plans to ship in large volumes of US crude in August and September, outweighing concerns over a slowdown in demand recovery after the coronavirus pandemic and an uptick in supplies, news agency Reuters reported. Brent crude rose 21 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $45.01 a barrel by 0023 GMT.

