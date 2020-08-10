Petrol, diesel prices today: No change in fuel rates; check prices

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) continued to keep fuel prices unchanged on Monday across all the metros. Petrol prices have not changed for nearly 45 days now in the country. Petrol prices remained unchanged at Rs 80.43 per litre in Delhi and Rs 87.19 per litre in Mumbai.

Chennai and Kolkata, petrol rates have remained unchanged at Rs 83.63 and Rs 82.10 per litre, respectively.

Diesel prices have also not seen any changes in the last 2 weeks. Diesel is priced at Rs 73.56 per litre in Delhi and Rs 80.11 per litre in Mumbai. Similarly, the price of diesel in Chennai and Kolkata was unchanged at Rs 78.86 and Rs 77.06 per litre, respectively.

Except for Delhi, diesel prices across all metros have remained unchanged since July 26. This is because the Delhi government on July 31 cut diesel prices by Rs 8.36 per litre after rolling back the VAT (Value added Tax) hike.

Earlier, the Delhi government increased VAT on diesel from 16.75 per cent to 30 per cent.

The May 5 VAT hike translated into the steepest ever price increase of Rs 7.10 per litre for diesel. Until July 29, diesel rates in the national capital surged to Rs 81.94 per litre.

Price of petrol in Delhi today, August 10- Rs 80.43/litre

Price of petrol in Mumbai today, August 10-Rs 87.19/litre

Price of petrol in Chennai today, August 10-Rs 83.63/litre

Price of petrol in Kolkata today, August 10-Rs 82.10/litre

Price of petrol in Hyderabad today, August 10-Rs 83.49/litre

Price of petrol in Bengaluru today, August 10-Rs 83.04/litre

Price of petrol in Gurgaon today, August 10- Rs 78.64/litre

Price of petrol in Noida today, August 10-Rs 81.08/litre

Price of diesel in Delhi today, August 10- Rs 73.56/litre

Price of diesel in Mumbai today, August 10- Rs 80.11/litre

Price of diesel in Chennai today, August 10-Rs 78.86/litre

Price of diesel in Kolkata today, August 10- Rs 77.06/litre

Price of diesel in Hyderabad today, August 10- Rs 80.17/litre

Price of diesel in Bengaluru today, August 10-Rs 77.88/litre

Price of diesel in Gurgaon today, August 10- Rs 74.03/litre

Price of diesel in Noida today, August 10- Rs 73.87/litre

Price of diesel in Ghaziabad today, August 10- Rs 73.71/litre

How to check petrol and diesel prices?

One can check petrol and diesel prices via SMS. You can send an SMS to HPPRICE DEALER CODE and send it to 9222201122. For Indian Oil Corporation or IOC send SMS to Type: RSP DEALER CODE and send it to 9224992249.

Fuel prices can also be checked by visiting the websites of oil companies. Indian Oil, the country's largest retailer, revises fuel prices every day at 6 am in the morning.

Meanwhile, oil prices climbed in early trade today, clawing back over half of Friday's losses, on hopes for a stimulus deal to shore up the US economic recovery and a pledge from Iraq to deepen its crude oil supply cuts, Reuters reported. Brent crude futures were up 40 cents, or 0.9 per cent, at $44.80 a barrel on Monday.

