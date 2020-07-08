Petrol prices remain unchanged for 9th consecutive day; diesel prices see pause

There was no hike in prices of diesel in metro cities on Wednesday. Also, petrol prices have remained unchanged in metros for ninth consecutive day. On June 29, petrol rates were increased by 5 paise per litre. From June 30 till today, petrol prices have remained stagnant.

In the national capital, the price of petrol remained unchanged at Rs 80.43 per litre and diesel was untouched at Rs 80.78 per litre, according to notifications from state-run Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer.

Yesterday, diesel increased by 25 paise per litre in Delhi, which took the retail selling price of it to Rs 80.78 per litre - the highest ever.

In the last one month, diesel prices have been increased on 23 occasions, while petrol rates have risen 21 times. The cumulative increase since the oil companies started the cycle on June 7 now totals to Rs 9.17 for petrol and Rs 11.39 for diesel. Price of diesel continues to surge above that of petrol.

Fuel prices in Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata remained unchanged as well. Domestic petrol and diesel prices are determined broadly by crude oil and forex rates, and vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT).

Check latest and revised petrol prices across 8 major cities

Price of petrol in Delhi today, July 8- Rs 80.43/litre

Price of petrol in Mumbai today, July 8-Rs 87.19/litre

Price of petrol in Chennai today, July 8-Rs 83.63/litre

Price of petrol in Kolkata today, July 8-Rs 82.10/litre

Price of petrol in Hyderabad today, July 8-Rs 83.49/litre

Price of petrol in Bengaluru today, July 8-Rs 83.04/litre

Price of petrol in Gurgaon today, July 8- Rs 78.64/litre

Price of petrol in Noida today, July 8-Rs 81.08/litre

Check latest and revised diesel prices today

Price of diesel in Delhi today, July 8- Rs 80.78/litre

Price of diesel in Mumbai today, July 8- Rs 79.05/litre

Price of diesel in Chennai today, July 8-Rs 77.91/litre

Price of diesel in Kolkata today, July 8- Rs 75.89/litre

Price of diesel in Hyderabad today, July 8- Rs 78.92/litre

Price of diesel in Bengaluru today, July 8--Rs 76.79/litre

Price of diesel in Gurgaon today, July 8- Rs 72.98/litre

Price of diesel in Noida today, July 8- Rs 72.80/litre

Oil companies began the daily price revision on June 7 after a hiatus of 82 days during the lockdown.

