RIL-BP consortium seeks bids for sale of additional gas from KG D6 basin

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), along with its partner BP, has sought bids from companies to sell the additional gas produced from KG D6 basin off the east coast of India.

RIL and BP Exploration Alpha Ltd are currently producing and developing deep water gas fields in the KG D6 block under the production sharing contract with the Indian government.

"The additional gas produced from KG D6 will be available for sale at the delivery point at Gadimoga near Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh tentatively from last week of April 2021/early May 2021 subject to the terms of gas sale and purchase agreement," the companies said in a newspaper notice.

The consortium has appointed CRISIL Risk and Infrastructure Solutions Ltd as an independent agency for conducting the bidding process through an online web-based electronic bidding platform.

In December, the companies had announced start of production from R Cluster, an ultra-deep-water gas field in block KG D6. Besides R Cluster, Satellites Cluster and MJ are the other two deepwater gas projects in the block.

