'Rising petrol prices are agitating people,' says Nitin Gadkari

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday inaugurated India's first commercial liquified natural gas (LNG) filling station in Nagpur. Gadkari stated that citizens can get some respite from surging petrol prices by utilising alternate fuels such as ethanol, LNG and CNG. He added that rising petrol prices are now "agitating" people.

The Road Transport Minister explained that despite ethanol's low calorific value compared to petrol it can be used as vehicle fuel, as mentioned in a report in Times of India. Doing so would help save people at least Rs 20 per litre. He added that the Road Transport Ministry is likely to soon make an announcement regarding a policy for flex-fuel engines. This policy will encourage automobile manufacturers to produce such engines. Flex-fuel engines can operate using one fuel as well as a mixture of different fuels.

Gadkari conveyed that indigenous fuels such as ethanol, methanol and bio-CNG will give tough competition to crude oil that is imported. He added that is the only way to get the best price for consumers.

He further added that he has urged the Centre to privatise the petroleum and natural gas sector which is already opening up. Gadkari explained that in 2020, the petroleum ministry had simplified regulations for authorisation of bulk and retail marketing of fuels such as petrol and diesel. The centre had done this in order to increase private sector participation in the marketing of petrol and diesel.

Gadkari said, "Now, we have invited all private companies, including PSUs, in the field. Even you can import LNG". He added that cleaner fuel has a greater future in the country. He stated that LNG is gaining prominence as the fuel of choice for long-haul transport.

"In our economy, we are spending Rs 8 lakh crore for the import of petrol, diesel and petroleum products which is a big challenge… Being a nationalist I want that our import should reduce and export must increase," he said.

At the ceremony, Gadkari highlighted the economic advantages of LNG. He said that data showcases that the average cost of conversion from a regular truck engine to an LNG engine was Rs 10 lakh. Trucks cover around 98,000 km in a year. Gadkari added that after conversion into LNG engine, truck owners there will be savings of Rs 11 lakh per vehicle in 9-10 months. "So, the cost of conversion can be easily recovered," the Road Transport Minister said.

