Tata Power Solar commissions 66 MW Project for Vibrant Energy

Tata Power Solar Systems Limited announced the commissioning of a 66 MW EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) project for Vibrant Energy on Wednesday.

In a press release, the companies stated their commitment of leading innovation-driven renewable energy solutions in the country. Tata Power Solar also announced the formation of a number of teams to guarantee the project's smooth operation and commissioning at all levels. To assure the structural stability of the whole EHV (Extra High Voltage) system, the team built a two-level Pooling Sub-Station in the undulating terrain and earthed the hard rock ground.

The project is expected to generate up to 110,029 units of energy per year, resulting in a 9 lakh-tonne reduction in carbon emissions. Moreover, the project, which covers 191 acres and includes 1,27,268 solar modules, was finished in a record-breaking nine months, according to the statement released by the company. With this project's completion, the company's entire utility-scale solar project portfolio now stands at 9.7GWp.

Commenting on the commissioning of the project, CEO & MD at Tata Power, Praveer Sinha said, “We consider the commissioning of this large EPC project for Vibrant Energy to be a significant accomplishment since it demonstrates our best-in-class project execution capabilities. We are sure that this project would set a new standard for industry collaboration and contribute towards India's clean energy goals."

Srini Viswanathan, CEO of Vibrant Energy, shared his thoughts on the partnership by saying, “This project is a testament to our commitment towards decarbonization and sustainable development. We are honoured to partner with Tata Power Solar for EPC of 66 MW project that has been commissioned in a record 9-month period.”

