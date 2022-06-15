scorecardresearch
News
INDUSTRY
Energy
Tata Power Solar commissions 66 MW Project for Vibrant Energy

Feedback

Tata Power Solar commissions 66 MW Project for Vibrant Energy

The project is expected to generate 110,029 units of energy annually; lead to a reduction of carbon emissions of up to 9 lakh tonnes.

Tata Power Solar commissions 66 MW Project for Vibrant Energy Tata Power Solar commissions 66 MW Project for Vibrant Energy

Tata Power Solar Systems Limited announced the commissioning of a 66 MW EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) project for Vibrant Energy on Wednesday.

In a press release, the companies stated their commitment of leading innovation-driven renewable energy solutions in the country. Tata Power Solar also announced the formation of a number of teams to guarantee the project's smooth operation and commissioning at all levels. To assure the structural stability of the whole EHV (Extra High Voltage) system, the team built a two-level Pooling Sub-Station in the undulating terrain and earthed the hard rock ground.

The project is expected to generate up to 110,029 units of energy per year, resulting in a 9 lakh-tonne reduction in carbon emissions. Moreover, the project, which covers 191 acres and includes 1,27,268 solar modules, was finished in a record-breaking nine months, according to the statement released by the company. With this project's completion, the company's entire utility-scale solar project portfolio now stands at 9.7GWp.

Commenting on the commissioning of the project, CEO & MD at Tata Power, Praveer Sinha said, “We consider the commissioning of this large EPC project for Vibrant Energy to be a significant accomplishment since it demonstrates our best-in-class project execution capabilities. We are sure that this project would set a new standard for industry collaboration and contribute towards India's clean energy goals." 

 Srini Viswanathan, CEO of Vibrant Energy, shared his thoughts on the partnership by saying, “This project is a testament to our commitment towards decarbonization and sustainable development. We are honoured to partner with Tata Power Solar for EPC of 66 MW project that has been commissioned in a record 9-month period.” 

 

Also read: Adani Group fastest in valuation growth at 88%, Ambani-led RIL up 13.4%: Report

Also read: Torrent Power acquires 50 MW solar plant in Telangana for Rs 416 crore

TAGS:

BT TV