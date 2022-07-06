Alstom bags Rs 3,200 crore contract from Madhya Pradesh Metro Corp

French mobility company Alstom on Wednesday said it has won an order worth Rs 3,200 crore to supply metro trains and various systems for Bhopal and Indore metro rail projects.

The order has been awarded by Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) to deliver 156 Movia metro cars with 15 years of comprehensive maintenance for the Bhopal and Indore metro projects, according to a statement.

Alstom said this project will benefit over 5.7 million people of both these cities.

"Valued at €387 million (over Rs 3,200 crore), the order includes installation of latest generation of Communications Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling system as well as train control and telecommunication systems; each with seven years of comprehensive maintenance," the statement said.

Alstom will be responsible for the design, manufacture, supply, installation, test, and commissioning of 52 standard gauge Movia metro passenger trainsets of 3-car configuration each. As many as 27 trainsets will be for Bhopal and 25 trainsets for Indore.

"To be built at Alstom's state-of-the-art rolling stock manufacturing facility in Savli (Gujarat), these ultra-modern, light-weight trains will operate at a top speed of 80 km/h, across the 31 km line in Bhopal with 30 stations and the 31.5 km line in Indore with 29 stations," the statement said.

This is the second such combined order in India for Alstom after the Agra-Kanpur metro projects.

Alstom is currently manufacturing metro trains for Agra-Kanpur, Mumbai Metro Line 3, and modern trainsets for India's first semi high-speed Delhi-Meerut RRTS project.

Alstom India cluster Managing Director Olivier Loison said, "we are delighted to be awarded this significant contract from MPMRCL and this collaboration will lay a strong foundation for an efficient and sustainable mass transport system for the cities of Bhopal and Indore."

According to the company's statement, the Movia metro family offers latest technology combined with proven and reliable components.

Built with light but strong stainless steel car bodies, the air-conditioned cars are developed with a strong emphasis on eco-friendly design to eliminate hazardous substances providing a safer environment for passengers, it said.

Movia metros have been delivered to various cities around the world, including Delhi, London, Stockholm, and Singapore.

Also read: NCRTC, DB India ink pact for operation, maintenance of Delhi-Meerut-Ghaziabad rapid transit corridor

Also read: Bullet train project deadline only after assessing land acquisition pace, COVID-19 impact: RTI reply