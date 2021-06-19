scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Complete infra projects in big cities in time, Maharashtra CM tells officials

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also instructed officials to take precautionary measures to ensure that rain water does not accumulate in metro project sites in the MMR

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (File image) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (File image)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reviewed infrastructure projects that are key to transportation in metropolitan areas of the state including Mumbai and asked for their speedy completion.

He also launched a book on the Mumbai Metropolitan Region's (MMR) regional plan which gives information about various projects and their utility. The current status of the Mumbai Trans Harbor Link (MTHL) and Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, and Nashik Metro projects was reviewed in detail at the meeting, said an official release.

Also Read: Parliamentary panel directs Highways Ministry to wind up 888 delayed projects before announcing upcoming ones

About 35 to 40 per cent of the MTHL project has been completed and efforts are being made to complete the remaining part by September 2023, it said.

Thackeray also instructed officials to take precautionary measures to ensure that rainwater does not accumulate at metro project sites in the MMR.

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos