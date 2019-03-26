DDA Housing Scheme 2019: How to apply, documents needed and flat details

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has launched its new housing scheme online, which has 17,922 flats on offer across four categories on the basis of income. According to officials 'DDA Housing Scheme 2019', which opened to receive applications yesterday morning, had already "received three lakh hits" on the urban body's website before the end of day. Here's all you need to know about the scheme:

What are the categories of flats on offer?

There are 152 two-BHK flats under the high-income group (HIG) category, which will cost around Rs 95 lakh to Rs 1.4 crore depending on the location. There are 336 three-BHK flats under HIG category, which will cost between Rs 1.43 crore to Rs 1.73 crore. In the mid-income group (MIG) category, there are 1,555 two-BHK flats, which range between Rs 66 lakh to Rs 99 Lakh.

The low-income group (LIG) one-BHK flats (8,383) will cost around Rs 23 lakh to Rs 56 lakh. Under the EWS (economically weaker section) category, 7,496 flats are on offer, which are priced around Rs 10 lakh to Rs 19 lakh, approximately.

Majority of the MIG, LIG and all the EWS flats are located in the Narela area while the HIG category flats are in Vasant Kunj.

When is the last date of application?

DDA has already started accepting online applications and the last date of application is May 10.

How to apply for a flat?

From application to verification, all the formalities and processes will be conducted exclusively online for this scheme. To apply for the flat, you need to visit the DDA's website-www.dda.org.in. The application forms can also be accessed online on websites of 13 empanelled banks, namely SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, Axis Bank, Central Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Syndicate Bank, Corporation Bank, Indusind Bank, YES Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and IDFC FIRST Bank.

Fill up the application form, upload your latest photograph and scanned signature and pay the application fee online. Don't forget to fill in your name exactly as it appears on your PAN card.

What does an interested applicant have to pay?

The application money for the EWS/Janta category is Rs 25,000. The same for one BHK flat is Rs 1 lakh while the fee for two- and three-BHK flats stands at Rs 2 lakh. This amount will be refunded for unsuccessful applicants. If an applicant is giving preference for more than one category, he/she has to deposit the application money of highest category applied for.

The payment of application money may be made from any account. However, demanded amount after issuance of online Demand-cum-Allotment letter has to be deposited from the allottee's account or from the account of specified family members through NEFT/RTGS/Net Banking. The list covers relations such as spouse, sibling, son/daughter, daughter-in-law, grandchildren and their spouses.

The cost of the flat is to be deposited within 90 days from the date of issue of Demand-cum-Allotment letter, which will be issued online and a hard copy will be sent by registered post/ speed post. An email and SMS will also be sent to all the allotees. A six-month additional window will be available subject to payment of interest at the rate of 10% p.a. The application money will be forfeited if the payment is not made in the stipulated time frame.

What are the eligibility criteria?

Only an Indian citizen with 18 years of age is eligible to apply for the flat under the scheme. Also, you or your immediate family member (including husband, wife, and unmarried kids) cannot own - in full or in part on freehold or leasehold basis - a residential plot or flat having carpet area exceeding 67 sq mts in the urban area of Delhi, New Delhi and Delhi Cantonment. You can submit one application only either in your own name or as a joint applicant. Those applying under the EWS category shouldn't have income exceeding Rs 3 lakh per annum.

What are the documents required?

You don't need to submit any document while applying for the flat but at the time of allotment you would need to submit self-attested PAN card, an identity proof which may include a passport, election ID, driving license, ration card or Aadhaar card etc. Any residence proof including electricity bill, telephone bill, water bill, house tax proof, bank passbook with name and address etc, can be uploaded. All the documents will have to be self-attested. Those applying under the EWS category will also have to provide the proof of income as issued by the concerned SDM or tehsildar. Those applying under the reserved category will have to provide the proof of the same.

What is the mode of flat allotment?

All the eligible applicants shall be considered for allotment through a computerised draw based on random number technique, which will be web-streamed. The results of the draw shall be displayed on DDA's website and published in leading national newspapers. An email and SMS will also be sent to each applicant.

A separate wait list of the applicants equal to 25% of total flats on offer will also be declared in order of priority. The waiting list will be valid only for 10 months from the date of issue of demand letters to successful applicants. However, before going for a draw for allotting the surrendered/cancelled flats, all eligible wait-listed applicants shall be asked to deposit the Application Money with 30 days' time to be considered.

When will I get the letter of possession?

The letter of possession will be issued to the allottee after he/she has paid all the dues and completed all the formalities. In case the physical possession of the flat is not taken within three months of issue of possession letter, the allottee will have to pay watch and ward charges and if the possession is not taken within one year the allotment will stand cancelled. The amount deposited towards the cost of the flat will be refunded without interest. The conveyance deed or freehold deed will be issued after the possession of the flat is taken by the allottee.

Important points to keep in mind

1. The applicant can give preference for one location, but the applicant is not allowed to give any preference for sector or floor. Any changes in this regard will not be entertained. Therefore, it will be better that you visit the location and before filling in the location.

2. You can surrender the flat within 15 days from the date of issue of allotment letter. If you surrender after 15 days but before 30 days of issue of allotment letter, 10 per cent of your application money will be deducted as surrender charges, from 31 days to 90 days 50 per cent of your money will be deducted as cancellation charge, while after 90 days, full application amount will be deducted as surrender charge.

3. You may also be able to avail the benefits of the credit linked subsidy scheme under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana under Housing for all. There are a number of private and public sector banks which are empanelled with DDA to provide a loan.

