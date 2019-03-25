DDA Housing Scheme 2019: Over 1500 two-BHK, 300 three-BHK homes in Delhi on offer starting Rs 23 lakh

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has come up with a housing scheme offering 18,000 flats. You can apply for these flats starting today and the last date of application is May 10.

The flats are located in Vasant Kunj and Narela areas. The scheme is titled as "Housing Scheme 2019".

There are 152 two-BHK flats under the high-income group (HIG) category, which will cost around Rs 95 lakh to Rs 1.4 crore depending on the location. There are 336 three-BHK flats under HIG category, which will cost between Rs 1.43 crore to Rs 1.73 crore. In the mid-income group (MIG) category, there are 1,555 two-BHK flats, which range between Rs 66 lakh to Rs 99 Lakh.

The low-income group (LIG) one-BHK flats (8,383) will cost around Rs 23 lakh to Rs 56 lakh. Under the EWS (economically weaker section) category, 7,496 flats are on offer, which are priced around Rs 10 lakh to Rs 19 lakh, approximately.

Majority of the MIG, LIG and all the EWS flats are located in Narela area. The applicant can give preference for one location, but the applicant is not allowed to give any preference for sector or floor. Any changes in this regard will not be entertained. Therefore, it will be better that you visit the location and before filling in the location. Let's read about the eligibility criteria, documents needed and other details about the scheme. Only an Indian citizen with 18 years of age is eligible to apply for the flat under the scheme. Also, you or your immediate family member (including husband, wife, and unmarried kids) shouldn't be owning, in full or in part on freehold or leasehold basis, a residential plot or flat having carpet area exceeding 67 sqm in the urban area of Delhi, New Delhi and Delhi Cantonment. You can submit one application only either in your own name or as a joint applicant. Those applying under the EWS category shouldn't have income exceeding Rs 3 lakhs per annum.