'Delhi to Jaipur in 3.5 hours': PM Modi inaugurates first section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the 246-km Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The new stretch is set to reduce the travel time from Delhi to Jaipur from five hours to around three and a half hours.

The 246 km Delhi–Dausa–Lalsot section of the Delhi Mumbai Expressway has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 12,150 crore. The operationalisation of this section is expected to provide a major boost to economic development of the entire region.

From Dausa, the Prime Minister today pressed the button of a remote to mark the foundation laying or inauguration of a total four projects, including the first phase of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, worth more than Rs 18,000 crore.

Modi said when the government invests in highway projects, ports, railways, optical fibre, and opens medical colleges, it gives strength to traders, small shopkeepers and industries. "Investment on infrastructure attracts more investment."

The Delhi Mumbai Expressway will be India’s longest Expressway with length of 1,386 km. It will reduce travel distance between Delhi and Mumbai by 12 per cent from 1,424 kilometre to 1,242 kilometre and travel time will be reduced by 50 per cent from 24 hrs to 12 hrs.

It will pass through six states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra and connect major cities like Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara and Surat.

The PM said that the Expressway will benefit the Sariska National Park, Keoladeo National Park, Ranthambore National Park as well as cities such as Jaipur and Ajmer.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union MoS V K Singh, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and other leaders were present on the stage during the function.

The Expressway will serve 93 PM Gati Shakti Economic Nodes, 13 Ports, 8 Major Airports and 8 multi-modal logistics parks (MMLPs) along with spurs to new upcoming greenfield airports such as Jewar Airport, Navi Mumbai Airport and JNPT port.

The Expressway will have a catalytic impact in the developmental trajectory of all adjoining regions, thus contributing in a major way in the economic transformation of the country.

(With inputs from PTI)

