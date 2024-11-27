Live track your trains, parking status now! NCRTC launches new features on RRTS Connect app

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) announced the launch of real-time train tracking and live parking status features on its RRTS Connect application, aimed at improving the travel experience for commuters using the Namo Bharat trains. The corporation made the announcement on Tuesday.

The new live train tracking feature provides commuters with up-to-the-minute updates on train arrivals, including the precise status and location of Namo Bharat trains. Users will also receive information about the next station, along with distance and estimated arrival times.

Additionally, the app now includes a live parking status feature, which offers real-time updates on parking space availability at RRTS stations. This enhancement allows commuters to make informed decisions about where to park their vehicles.

To accommodate the growing number of commuters, extensive parking facilities are being developed at RRTS stations from Delhi to Meerut, with the capacity to hold over 8,000 vehicles.

These latest features complement the RRTS Connect app's existing functionalities, including ticket booking, station navigation, and last-mile connectivity options. The app also provides essential services such as feeder bus timings and allows users to book bikes, autos, and cabs via the Rapido app for seamless last-mile travel.

Furthermore, the app facilitates direct communication with the station control room through phone or WhatsApp for assistance and includes a lost and found feature to help users recover misplaced items.

