L&T bags contracts worth Rs 2,500 cr for various construction businesses

L&T Construction, the construction arm of L&T, has secured various orders up to Rs 2,500 crore for its businesses in India. The Metallurgical & Material Handling (MMH) business has secured an order to set up coke oven, by product and coke dry quenching plants.

L&T's Buildings and Factories business has received an order to construct office space in Hyderabad with an approximate built-up area of 20 lakh Sq. ft on fast-track timelines, scheduled to be completed in 14 months.

This project consists of two towers with five basements and associated utility buildings. The tower area comprises a composite structural steel structure from the basement. The scope of work involves civil, finishes and related Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) works.

L&T said the project reaffirms its commitment to move into Modular Structural Steel Composite Structures to overcome the challenge of scarcity in skilled manpower and meet the customer's accelerated delivery timelines.

The Water & Effluent Treatment arm has bagged an order from Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to construct a demineralisation plant and allied facilities for its Barauni Refinery in Bihar.

"LTGS is focussed on ground engineering business, with the expertise to design and execute deep foundations like large diameter piling, diaphragm walls and cut-off walls, in the areas of marine, intake structures, water and earth retaining structures and bridges," the company said.

Further, L&T GeoStructure Pvt Ltd (LTGS), has bagged an order from the Department of Water Resources, Odisha, to construct a one km long, 1,000 mm thick, plastic concrete cut-off wall for the Kanupur Irrigation Project at Keonjhar district of Odisha. The cut-off wall will arrest the seepage of water from upstream to downstream to improve the dam's stability. The duration of the project is 11 months.