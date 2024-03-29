Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shares update on India's first ballastless track system

Union Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday shared an update on the completion of another milestone of the ongoing Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train project. The minister on Friday shared a video of India's first ballastless track system being developed for the bullet train.

The video shared on X by the minister showed the development of the special J-slab ballastless track system between the two cities. The minister said the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has completed the viaduct work on the 153 km stretch of the project, which has a 320 kmph speed barrier. NHSRCL has also completed the 295.5 km of pier work on the 508-km-long corridor, which is scheduled to be operational by 2026.

“Bharat’s first ballastless track for Bullet Train. 320 kmph speed threshold, 153 km of viaduct completed, 295.5 km of pier work completed. More to come in Modi 3.0,” the railway minister said posting the video.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor project, being developed at the cost of Rs 1.08 lakh crore, was launched by PM Narendra Modi and former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe in September 2017.

Ballastless track, or ‘slab track’, is gaining popularity in high-speed rail systems across the world. India is introducing the J-slab system with pre-cast track slabs featuring integrated fastening devices and rails. This innovative approach enhances track stability and maintenance efficiency for improved rail operations.

The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) said that this slab rests on the RC track bed which has a thickness of around 300 mm and is constructed in situ (at the site) for individual UP and Down track lines on the viaduct top. Ensuring stability, the RC track bed boasts a width of 2420 mm.