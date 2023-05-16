Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express trial runs to begin today, launch expected soon

The Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Line is set to begin its trials today as it looks towards an official launch. The trials will put the train’s performance and safety standards to the test alongside testing other parameters of importance.

Once the trials are complete, the new Vande Bharat Express will look towards a launch, and travellers will have another alternative for their Mumbai to Goa travels.

The Mumbai-Goa version marks the fourth line emanating from the region. Mumbai Central - Ahmedabad - Gandhinagar, Mumbai - Sainagar Shirdi and Mumbai - Solapur Vande Bharat Express trains are the ones currently running in Mumbai.

The new Vande Bharat Express will run between Mumbai and Goa, using the recently constructed lines that also support the Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi and the Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express routes.

The Vande Bharat Express trains emanating from Mumbai mark the first category of trains to ascend and descend the steepest ghats between Mumbai-Pune and Mumbai-Nashik without any supporting rear engines. The trains also come equipped with a regenerative braking system that allows the train to save up to 30 per cent of energy.

Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express Launch Date

In a release in March, Niranjan Davkhare stated that the Mumbai-Goa route had been electrified and the Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express would launch once inspections and trials have been completed.

Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express Speed

The Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express will maintain the standard of 180 kmph that is seen from the other Vande Bharat Express trains.

Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express features and amenities

Just like the other trains in the Vande Bharat Express, the Mumbai-Goa train will have a variety of features and amenities to ensure and maintain the high customer satisfaction that has come to be expected from trains.

The trains will have high-tech GPS-based passenger information systems that will allow the passengers to track the progress of their journey as and when necessary. The system will also inform them of the estimated time of the journey.

Distinguishing itself from other trains, the Vande Bharat comes equipped with bio-vacuum toilets that allow it to maintain good hygiene.

Automatic doors and Wi-Fi on the train improve the passenger experience as well.