No helmet? You won't get entry on Lucknow-Agra expressway

According to UPEIDA CEO Awanish Awasthi, in the interest of people, it has been decided not to allow two-wheeler riders on the Lucknow-Agra expressway without helmets

In a bid to ensure the security of motorcyclists, no two-wheeler rider will be allowed entry on the Lucknow-Agra expressway without helmets, the Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) decoded on Monday.

"In the interest of people, it has been decided not to allow two-wheeler riders on the expressway without helmets. It will be strictly enforced," UPEIDA CEO Awanish Awasthi said.

Arrangements for security of commuters are being made in the expressway and in this direction, no two-wheeler will be allowed on the expressway if its rider is found without helmet, he added.

