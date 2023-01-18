PM Modi to flag off Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A and 7; here's all you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the new Mumbai Metro Lines 2A and 7 from Gundavali metro station on January 19. The metro line 2A connects Dahisar East to DN Nagar in Andheri West, while line 7 connects Dahisar East to Gundavali, Andheri East.

PM Modi will inaugurate both the lines of the Mumbai metro at around 6 pm on Thursday and is also expected to take a ride on the new facility. After the inauguration, both these metros will be opened for commuters from January 20.

Here's all you need to know about the new metro lines:

1. The two lines -- 2A and 7 -- are worth around Rs 12,600 crore. The Metro 2A is around 18.6 km long with 17 stations, while Metro 7 is 16.5 km long with 13 stations.

2. Mumbai metro line 2A shall provide interconnectivity with Metro Line 1 (Ghatkopar to Versova), the ongoing Metro Lines 2B (D N Nagar to Mandale) and 7 (Andheri East to Dahisar East) and the Metro Line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli). This project will help ease in traffic congestion on one of the busiest route (New Link Road) of Mumbai from Dahisar (E) to DN Nagar.

3. Meanwhile, Metro Line 7 shall provide interconnectivity among the existing Western Express Highway, Metro Line 1 (Ghatkopar to Versova), the ongoing Metro Line 2A (Dahisar to D N Nagar) and the Metro Line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli). It will provide connectivity between the Central Mumbai and the Northern suburban Mumbai.

4. The foundation of these lines was laid by PM Modi in 2015. Talking about the features of the new lines, SVR Srinivas, Commissioner of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), told India Today that the train would have a maximum speed of 70 kilometres per hour. The metro rail can carry 2280 passengers and has a capacity of 380 passengers per coach. There will be a separate coach for lady passengers. Each station will have CCTV cameras, security systems and a female security guard as well.

5. According to reports, the first metro from Andheri West (Line 2A) will start at 5:55 am and the last train will be at 9:24 pm. On Line 7, the first train from Gundavali station will start from 6 am and the last train will be at 9:24 pm.

