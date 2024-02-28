PM Modi to unveil mega infrastructure projects worth Rs 1.64 lakh crore on March 2

In a major growth push, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to dedicate projects worth ₹1.64 lakh crore to the nation on March 2, government sources told Business Today TV.

These projects, spanning various sectors such as petroleum, natural gas, railways, and fertilizers, underscore government's commitment to infrastructure development and enhancing the quality of life for citizens.

Petroleum thrust



In the petroleum sector, a total of 39 projects with an investment of ₹1,49,823 crore are slated to be inaugurated.

Among these, PM Modi will inaugurate 29 projects with a capital expenditure of ₹89,000 crore and lay foundation for 10 projects with an outlay exceeding ₹60,000 crore. An official told BTTV that this significant investment is poised to revolutionize the petroleum industry, with a focus on accelerating infrastructure advancements, boosting production capacities, and enhancing energy distribution networks.

A highlight of the petroleum sector projects is the inauguration of ONGC's Cluster-2 KG-DWN-98/2 project, a historic milestone in India's energy sector. With the commencement of 'First Oil' production from the KG Basin and the flagging off of the first crude oil tanker, the project promises to significantly reduce the nation's energy import dependency. Additionally, projects such as the Visakh Refinery Modernization Project and Mumbai High North Redevelopment Phase IV underscore India's strides towards energy self-sufficiency and sustainability.

Boost for Bihar



In Bihar, the inauguration of the Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL) plant at Barauni, with an investment of ₹7,042 crore, is poised to transform the agrarian landscape. The official said that this facility will provide farmers with a steady supply of urea, thereby reducing input costs and enhancing crop yields. Additionally, significant railway enhancements, with projects worth ₹4,742 crore, will improve connectivity and infrastructure in the state, further boosting economic growth and livelihood opportunities.

The PM will also inaugurate six new trains and dedicate several key projects in Bihar such as Narkatiaganj - Gaunaha Gauge conversion, Hajipur - Bachhwara Doubling and many more, the official said.