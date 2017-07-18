SBI launches 'SBI Realty' portal to assist buyers with house selection, loan calculation

India's largest commercial bank State Bank of India (SBI) today said it has launched a dedicated portal 'SBI Realty' that will help home buyers to choose flats from its 3,000 approved projects across the country.

The SBI Realty website has been developed by SBICAP Securities in association with PropEquity in terms of data support, project information, etc. The website will act as a unified platform for exchange of information and facts for buyers, builders and sellers.

Buyers can key in factors like locality, amenities, affordability segment, budget, and even select a builder or project of their choice while looking for homes at SBI Realty.

"State Bank of India has taken another step towards customers' convenience by launching 'SBI Realty' a one stop integrated website www.sbirealty.in for home buyers," the bank said in a statement.

SBI Realty will help its users to choose a home from 3,000 SBI approved projects in 30 cities across 13 states and Union Territories in the country.

The portal will assist customers in calculating appropriate home loan amount a customer should borrow based on income and credit profile.

At present, SBI Realty has 9.5 lakh home units listed to choose from. Home buyers can even compare prevalent and past trends of prices for the properties in various localities in the city.

"We believe in innovation combined with an emphasis on market research, contemporary architecture, strong project execution and quality construction. We believe that this new proposition will help customers in identifying their dream house in reliable projects with higher credibility and goodwill in the market," said Rajnish Kumar, MD NBG, SBI.

SBI is the largest commercial bank in India in terms of assets, deposits, profits, branches, customers and employees.

The commercial bank has a deposit base of Rs 25.85 lakh crore. It has an extensive network, with over 24 thousand branches in India and 194 offices in 35 other countries.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also watch:



